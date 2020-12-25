Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released 18 thousand rupees for 9 crore farmers under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Friday. The money has been sent directly by the Prime Minister to his bank account at a time when there is a huge protest against the three new agricultural laws related to reforms in the agricultural sector passed by Parliament in September.

Every year 6 thousand rupees are given to the beneficiary farmers under this scheme. Under the PM Kisan Yojana, Rs. 2–2 thousand rupees are transferred to the bank account of farmers every four months.

Let us know about the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, through which money is transferred directly to the bank account of the farmers:

1.PM-Kisan Yojana was launched on 24 February 2019. Its purpose is to help the farmers of the country in their income so that they can spend on agricultural work along with household needs.

2. Under this scheme, a total of 6 thousand rupees are sent directly to the bank account of the beneficiary farmers, at an interval of four months, three times a year by Rs 2-2 thousand.

3. This scheme came into effect from 1 December 2018 and under this the cut-off list of eligible beneficiary farmers was released on 1 February 2019.

4. Under the PM-Kisan Nidhi Scheme, beneficiary farmers are identified by the government and administrations of the state and union territories. Exclusive web portal for this scheme www.pmkisan.gov.in Is launched Funds are released to the beneficiary farmers based on the data prepared and uploaded to the farmers on the PM Kisan Portal.

5-Initially, under this scheme, small and marginal farmers all over the country, who had cultivable land up to 2 acres, used to come under it. Later, its scope was expanded to include all farmers in the country from 1 June 2019.

6 – Taxpayers were excluded from the scheme during the last financial assessment year. Professional people like doctors, engineers, lawyers and chartered accountants and pensioners who get at least Rs 10,000 per month are kept out of its purview.

Also read: Good Governance Day: 19 thousand programs, five crore farmers, many ministers and CMs in the field, know the complete plan of BJP