The wait for those who are waiting for the 7th installment of PM Kisan is over. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred 2000 rupees to the farmers’ account. Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released 18 thousand crore rupees under the PM Kisan Sammaam Nidhi Yojana. Have transferred crores of rupees. Let us know how you can check your account whether money comes in bank account or not.

PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers pic.twitter.com/3vxIAvgwF3 – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Check your account like this

– First go to the official website of PM Kisan https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

– Here you will get the option of ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side

– Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option here. A new page will open here.

– On the new page, choose one of the options from Aadhaar number, bank account number or mobile number. Through these three numbers you can check whether the money comes to your account or not.

– Fill in the number of the option you have selected. After this, click on Get Data.

– After clicking here, you will get information about all transactions. That is, when did the installment come into your account and which bank account was credited.

– You will also find information related to the sixth installment.

– If you see ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then it means that the process of fund transfer has started. This installment will be transferred to your account in a few days.

What is this status?

If you are checking your status on PM Kisan Portal, then FTO is Generated and Payment confirmation is pending message in it, so do not worry. Your installment will soon be transferred to your bank account. FTO has a full form Fund Transfer Order. This means that “the correctness of beneficiary’s Aadhaar number, bank account number and other details including bank’s IFSC code has been ensured by the state government”. Your installment amount is ready and orders have been given by the government to send it to your bank account.