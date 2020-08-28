Two thousand rupees of the sixth installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana) has started coming into the accounts of the beneficiary farmers. Under this scheme, every year the central government transfers Rs 6,000 to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiary farmers. After the sixth installment, a lot of farmers are worried whether they are in the number of beneficiaries who have taken advantage of this scheme or not? Here we are telling you how to check your status in PM Kisan Yojana.

Check your name online here

First step –

If you have applied to take advantage of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and want to see your name in the list of beneficiaries, then it can also be checked online now. The government has made this facility available online on its website. To see your name in the list of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme 2020, one has to check on the government website pmkisan.gov.in.

Can check in ‘Farmer Corner’ tab

Second step

Farmers will have to log on to the pmkisan.gov.in website. Here you have to click on ‘Farmer’s Corner’. Here you will get the option to register yourself in this scheme. If your Aadhaar or other documents have not been uploaded, information about this will also be found here. Here the farmers who have got the benefit of this government scheme will also get their names. Beneficiaries will be named in the beneficiary list.

– These names can be seen according to the state, district, tehsil and village. Here the government has given a complete list of all the beneficiaries.

– If you want to keep yourself updated about PM Kisan Yojana, then PM Kisan Mobile App can also be downloaded on Google Play Store.

