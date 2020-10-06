PM kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna: Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, crores of farmers all over the country get 6 thousand rupees annually. The government transfers these funds directly to accounts through electronic means. Last month, the government under its sixth installment transferred Rs 2,000 directly to the farmers’ account. Now its next installment will be transferred by the government to the farmers’ accounts by November. In such a situation, if you are also a farmer but are not able to take advantage of this scheme, then there is no need to worry. Here are telling you how farmers can register their names in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Under the scheme, money is received in three installments

The PMM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched by the Modi government on 24 February 2019 and it was affected only from December 1, 2018. Under this scheme, the government gives Rs 6000 in three installments to small farmers every year. The first installment comes from December 1 to March 31. The second installment is transferred directly from April 1 to July 31 and the third installment from August 1 to November 30 to the farmers’ account.

This is how you can register online under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

You must have these documents before registering.

– You should have farming land paper.

Apart from this, Aadhaar card, updated bank account, address proof, farm information and passport size photo are required.

This is how to register in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

First step

Now go to the official website of PM Farmer (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). New registration option will be available here, you will have to click on it. Now a new page will open.

Second step

Write your Aadhaar number on the new page, after which the registration form will open.

Third step

Complete information has to be given in the registration form. For example, from which state you are from, which district is it, you have to give information about the block or village. Apart from this, the farmers will have to provide their name, gender, category, Aadhaar card information, bank account number to which the money will be transferred, its IFSC code, address, mobile number, date of birth etc. Apart from this, you have to give information about your farm. Survey or account number, Khasra number, how much land, all this information has to be given. After filling all these information will have to be saved. After giving all the information, the form has to be submitted for registration. You can also secure all these information to know in future.

You can get help by calling here

If you face any kind of problem, then you can call PM’s customer care number and get information. The helpline number of PM farmer is – 011-24300606.

The scheme was started in 2019

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna: If installment doesn’t come, complain here