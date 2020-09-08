PM kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna: Under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, PM Narendra Modi on August 9 transferred Rs 17,000 crore to the bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. Under the scheme, the government transfers Rs 6000 in the account of farmers to online bank accounts in three installments annually. Now the next installment is to come by November. In such a situation, the farmers who have not yet registered under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, they can register in this scheme so that they can take advantage of it.

This is how you can register online under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

You must have these documents before registering.

– You should have farming land paper.

Apart from this, Aadhaar card, updated bank account, address proof, farm information and passport size photo are required.

This is how to register in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

First step

Now go to the official website of PM Farmer (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). New registration option will be available here, you will have to click on it. Now a new page will open.

Second step

Write your Aadhaar number on the new page, after which the registration form will open.

Third step

Complete information has to be given in the registration form. For example, from which state you are from, which district is it, you have to give information about the block or village. Apart from this, the farmers will have to provide their name, gender, category, Aadhaar card information, bank account number to which the money will be transferred, its IFSC code, address, mobile number, date of birth etc. Apart from this, you have to give information about your farm. Survey or account number, Khasra number, how much land, all this information has to be given. After filling all these information will have to be saved. After giving all the information, the form has to be submitted for registration. You can also secure all these information to know in future.

You can get help by calling here

If you face any kind of problem, the PM can call the customer’s customer care number and get the information. The helpline number of PM farmer is – 011-24300606.

The scheme was started in 2019

The PMom Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched by the Modi government on 24 February 2019 and it was affected only from December 1, 2018. Under this scheme, the government gives Rs 6000 in three installments to small farmers every year. The first installment comes from December 1 to March 31. The second installment is transferred directly from April 1 to July 31 and the third installment from August 1 to November 30 to the farmers’ account.

