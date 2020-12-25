The seventh installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme has been released. PM Narendra Modi himself has sent Rs 18000 crore in the accounts of 9 crore farmers with his own hands. This amount has also been credited in the bank accounts of most farmers. Despite this, if the amount does not reach your account, then you can complain on the given numbers.

Also read: 7th installment of PM Kisan released, if you do not receive SMS of Rs 2000, then check status

Complain on this number if there is no name in the list

The names of many people were in the previous list, but not in the new list, you can file a complaint on the helpline number of PM Kisan Samman. For this, you can call the helpline number 011-24300606.

How to contact the Ministry

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261

PM Kisan Landline Numbers: 011—23381092, 23382401

New helpline of PM Kisan: 011-24300606

PM Kisan has another helpline: 0120-6025109

Email ID: [email protected]

Please tell that from December 2018, till date, 7 installments have been sent to the farmers. The government provides Rs 6000 annually in 3 installments under this scheme. 11 crore 44 lakh farmers across the country are taking advantage of this scheme. Explain that in the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, the central government transfers this money in three installments. The first installment comes between December 1 to March 31, while the second installment comes between April 1 to July 31 and the third installment between August 1 and November 30. Is transferred to the account of If all the documents are correct, then all the 11.44 crore registered farmers will also get the benefit of the seventh installment.

Easy steps to view online in the list