The seventh installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana) has been transferred by Prime Minister Modi to the account of farmers today. Most farmers have also started getting the message of Rs 2000 transfer. You can get the information about the arrival of money on the website. After the seventh installment, many farmers are worried whether they can take advantage of this scheme. Here we are telling you the terms and conditions related to PM Kisan Yojana.

These farmers will not get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Farm is not your name

To take advantage of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the farmer should have farm land in his name. If a farmer is doing farming but the field is not in his name, he will not be a beneficiary. Even if the farm is named after his father or grandfather, PM farmers cannot take advantage of the scheme.

These farmers do not get benefits

If someone owns agricultural land, but is a government employee or has retired, the current or former MP, MLA, Minister does not get the benefit of PM Kisan Yojana. Apart from this, professional registered doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants or their family members do not get benefit of this scheme.

Those getting more than 10000 pension do not get benefit

If a person owns a farm but gets a pension of more than 10 thousand rupees a month, he cannot be a beneficiary of this scheme. Income tax paying families will also not get the benefit of this scheme.

Benefits to small and marginal families

The guidelines define small and marginal farmers as farmer families in which the husband, wife and minor children have collectively cultivable land of two hectares or less as per the land records of the respective state or union territory.

They can’t get the benefit

– Those who are using agricultural land for other purposes instead of agricultural work.

– Many farmers in villages do farming work on the fields of others but they do not own the farm. The owner of the farm pays some part of the crop or money. Such farmers cannot avail this scheme.

