People waiting for the 7th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will start getting money within a few hours. Farmers who have sown wheat and mustard are in great need of this money. With this, they can arrange irrigation and fertilizer in their fields. Its effect is also visible. The PM Farmer’s website (https://pmkisan.gov.in/) is not opening itself. However, FTO is generated and written confirmation is pending in your status right now. Today we are telling you what it means…

If you are checking your status on PM Kisan Portal, then FTO is Generated and Payment confirmation is pending message in it, so do not worry. Your installment will soon be transferred to your bank account. FTO has a full form Fund Transfer Order. This means that “the correctness of beneficiary’s Aadhaar number, bank account number and other details including bank’s IFSC code has been ensured by the state government”. Your installment amount is ready and orders have been given by the government to send it to your bank account.

What is Rft Signed by State?

At the same time, when you go to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website (https://pmkisan.gov.in/) and check your installment payment status, many times you get Rft signed by State for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th. , 5th or 6th instalment written. Here is the full form Request For Transfer of Rft. This means that ‘the beneficiary’s data has been checked by the state government, which is found to be correct.’ After this, the state government requests the center to send money to the beneficiary’s account.