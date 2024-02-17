Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 19:09

A new confrontation between military police and suspects in Baixada Santista led to the death of a man this Saturday morning, the 17th, in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. The case took place on Avenida Miguel Mussa Gaze, in Beco das Almas. The number of deaths in Operation Verão, launched by the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) to repress organized crime in coastal cities, reached 27.

According to the SSP, this Saturday's confrontation began after police officers went to Beco das Almas, where a complaint indicated that a group of suspects were armed and carrying out drug trafficking there. At the address, the agents confirmed the criminal activity, but were noticed by the criminals, according to the ministry.

Upon noticing the presence of the police, the suspects began shooting, according to a report from the secretariat. One of the agents allegedly retaliated and hit the suspect, who did not resist. The other members of the group fled. With the man shot, the police found a 380 pistol and a 38 caliber revolver, which were close to the body. A fanny pack containing more than 600 portions of drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, was also located and seized.

The folder informs that the suspects' weapons, and the weapon used by the police officer, will be inspected and will undergo residual examinations. The suspect's death was registered at the Guarujá Police Station as a homicide – death resulting from police intervention, drug trafficking and illegal possession or possession of a restricted firearm.

“The case is investigated by the Civil Police, with monitoring by the Public Ministry and the Judiciary, in the same way as all cases of death in confrontations in the region”, stated the SSP.

Deaths in clashes with police rise to 27

In total, 27 people have died in clashes with police since the beginning of Operation Verão. The number of deaths began to grow since the death of soldier Marcelo Augusto da Silva, aged 28, from the 38th Metropolitan Military Police Battalion, in São Paulo, but who worked for the operation in the city of Praia Grande. He was shot in the early hours of January 26th, when he was riding a motorcycle on Rodovia dos Imigrantes, near Cubatão.

Two other police officers also died in clashes with suspects in the city of Santos. One of them was soldier Samuel Wesley Cosmo, from Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota), who was hit in the face during a patrol activity on February 2. The other was a corporal from the Special Police Actions Battalion (Baep), José Silveira dos Santos, who died in a new confrontation against criminals on the 7th of this month.

On the same day of the corporal's death, Derrite transferred his office from the capital to the headquarters of the Interior Six Police Command (CPI-6), in the city of Baixada Santista and reinforced policing in the region.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, one of the 27 deaths is that of the man known as “Danone”, leader of a criminal faction “involved in international drug trafficking, money laundering, criminal courts and attacks against public agents” .

In total, 645 criminals were arrested, and 155 kilos of drugs and 77 illegal weapons, including restricted-use rifles, were seized, according to the ministry.