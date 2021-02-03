He died in hospital due to Covid-19
London By Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on all Britons on Wednesday to clap for centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom Moore who died in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
After Parliament held a minute of silence in honor or Moore, Johnson said: “We now all have the opportunity to show our appreciation of him and all that he stood for and believed in. That’s why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 18.00 (19.00) this evening. “
