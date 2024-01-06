Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/01/2024 – 21:43

A sergeant from the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) was shot twice in the head and once in the leg last night, the 5th, during a pursuit of two suspects in the Aarão Reis neighborhood, in the north of Belo Horizonte (MG). The corporation states that the health condition of the soldier, identified as Roger Dias, aged 29, is considered “irreversible”.

Preliminary information from the Military Police indicates that the main suspect for carrying out the shooting is a 25-year-old man who did not return to prison after benefiting from a temporary release at the end of the year – he was shot and arrested during the chase. Later, the other suspect was also captured by police officers.

According to the case report, the Military Police received information that two men were traveling with guns in a gray Fiat Uno in the Aarão Reis neighborhood. Teams from the 13th Battalion identified the vehicle and began the chase at around 10:17 pm on Avenida Risoleta Neves. According to records, the suspects did not obey the order to stop.

During the chase, the driver of the Fiat Uno reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby pole. After the accident, he and the other man in the car hurriedly got out and continued to escape on foot, according to the report. When approaching one of them, Sergeant Roger Dias was surprised by gunshots fired at close range.

“He (the author) makes this mention of surrendering and, at that moment, he pulls out a firearm and fires four shots. Three hit the military police officer: two in the head and one in the leg”, said Military Police Major Layla Brunella at a press conference held this Saturday, 6th. Video captured by security cameras in the region shows the moment the agent is hit.

According to the police report, Sergeant Roger Dias was initially taken to the Risoleta Tolentino Neves Hospital, in the Venda Nova region, and later transferred to the João XXIII Hospital, in the south-central region of Belo Horizonte. The Military Police states that the health status of the military police officer, who would have completed 10 years with the force this Saturday, is considered “irreversible”.

The two suspects were arrested, both with gunshot wounds, and taken to Risoleta Tolentino Neves Hospital, according to the PM. One of them, identified as the shooter, was captured during the chase, while the other was found in subsequent searches carried out by police. The severity of the injuries was not reported.

“The perpetrator who shot our military police officer has 18 records with the Military Police, comes from the penal system and was on a 'Christmas getaway'”, said Major Layla Brunella. According to her, the man should have returned to prison in December, but he didn't. “He has a variety of convictions for theft, fraudulent misrepresentation, reception, drug trafficking and threats.”