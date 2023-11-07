Residents blocked Av. Giovanni Gronchi in protest over the lack of electricity for the 5th consecutive day in the region

A military police officer was shot during a demonstration on Avenida Giovanni Gronchi on Tuesday night (7.Nov.2023), in the south zone of São Paulo. Residents affected by the lack of electricity set fire to objects and blocked the road. The Military Police office confirmed that an officer was hit in the leg by a gunshot, was rescued and taken to a hospital.