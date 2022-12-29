The Military Police of the Federal District is investigating a new suspected bomb in Brasilia, after a suitcase was found in the commercial area of ​​Sudoeste. According to PM-DF, the site was isolated. The suitcase was found on block 302.

The case is registered 2 days after the PM-DF ruled out the existence of a bomb inside a backpack found in the hotel sector north of the federal capital. At the time, the corporation triggered the operation of the anti-bomb squad.

This report will receive more information.