The military is investigating whether the object found on CLN 209, in Asa Norte, is a possible explosive device; region was isolated

A commercial area in Brasília (DF), located at commercial block 209, in Asa Norte, was closed this Sunday morning (April 16, 2023) due to a suspected bomb. The PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District) received the complaint around 10:50 am from employees of the local trade, who identified a black suitcase stuck in a pillar of a building in block B of the court. The region was completely isolated during the Bope investigation, and the building was evacuated.

Soldiers from BOPE (Special Police Operations Battalion) and CBMDF (Military Fire Brigade of the Federal District) went to the scene to investigate the situation. The initial suspicion of the residents of the region is that a homeless person has placed the object in its place. So far, the Military Police have not been able to confirm whether it really is explosive material.

The Federal District has been the target of cases involving suspected bombs in various parts of the region. Here are some cases discarded by the PM-DF between December 2022 and January of this year: