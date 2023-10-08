Gabriel Marti was arrested for contempt, paid bail and was released; he claims to have been attacked by police officers in a nightclub

The Amapá Military Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the senator’s son Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), Gabriel Marti Rodrigues Alves, after an argument with agents in the early hours of Saturday (7.Oct.2023), in Macapá. He was taken to the police station and released after posting bail.

The corporation stated in a post on social media that “all legal administrative measures were adopted to investigate the fact in an impartial and fair manner” and that it initiated an internal investigation procedure.

Alves, 28 years old, was arrested for contempt. According to the businessman, he was in a nightclub of which he is a partner when the police officers arrived and informed him that the party should be closed and asked to speak to the owners. Randolfe’s son claims that this happened around 2:30 am. The permit, according to him, allows the establishment to operate until 4am.

He declared that he had been the target of homophobic and “physical threat with the use of a weapon”. He also released a video on social media in which he narrates his version of the episode. Here’s the complete of the police report registered by the businessman (PDF – 105 kB)

Watch the video by Gabriel Alves (2min10s):

Video circulating on social media shows the moment when police appear to try to pin Alves against a fence and then on the ground. The loud sound at the party does not allow you to clearly hear what is being discussed. Watch below (6min17s):