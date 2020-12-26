It is very easy to get a Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the biggest farmer scheme of the Modi government. Now the government has also added the Kisan Credit Card to this scheme. That is, the farmers to whom the government is giving Rs 6000 in three installments of Rs 2000-2000, it will be easy to make KCC. KCC holders get loans up to Rs 3 lakh at 4%.

Also read: PM farmers did not receive money today, then complain on these numbers

On 25 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put the next installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in the accounts of 9 crore farmers of the country. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the land records of 11 crore 44 lakh farmers of the country and their biometrics are with the Central Government. The Modi government wants all the beneficiaries of this scheme to have KCC as well. For this, the government has set a target to distribute agricultural loans of Rs 15 lakh crore in the country by March 2021. At present there are around 8 crore farmers credit card holders in the country.

Process to get Kisan Credit Card

First of all visit the official site https://pmkisan.gov.in/ and download the Kisan Credit Card form here. You have to fill this form with your land documents, crop details. This information should also be given that you have not made any other Kisan Credit Card from any other bank or branch. Fill and submit the application, after which you will get the Kisan Credit Card from the concerned bank.

Documents required for KCC

For ID proof: Voter ID card / PAN card / Passport / Aadhaar card / Driving license etc.

Address proof: Voter ID card / passport / Aadhaar card / driving license etc.

Banks do inattention

However, many farmers are upset with the attitude of banks regarding KCC. Farmers allege that banks indulge in making cards, do not give loans to them. In this case, we are going to tell you the solution. If a bank, despite being eligible, does not make a credit card then the farmer can complain about it from where the class of that bank will be charged.

Complain here

According to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, the bank has to issue this card within 15 days of the application of the farmer. If the card is not issued within 15 days, you can file a complaint against the bank. For this you can contact the Banking Ombudsman. You should complain to the Banking Ombudsman under whose jurisdiction the branch or office of the bank is located. Apart from this, you can visit the link of official website of RBI at https://cms.rbi.org.in/. At the same time, farmers can also contact the help desk through credit card helpline number 0120-6025109 / 155261 and customer email ([email protected]).

Also read: Farmers can get instant credit by giving only three documents, banks will not be able to ignore

Now let us tell you that KCC is not limited to farming only. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 2 lakh will also be available for animal husbandry and fisheries. Any person connected with farming, fisheries and animal husbandry, even if he cultivates someone else’s land, can take advantage of it. The minimum age should be 18 years and maximum 75 years.

Loan at 4% interest

Under KCC, loans up to Rs 3 lakh are available only at 7% interest. If you return the money on time, then there is a discount of 3 percent. In this way honest farmers are getting money at 4 percent interest only.