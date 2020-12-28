Amidst the peasant movement, the 7th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has reached the accounts of crores of farmers. On 25 December, PM Narendra Modi added a total of Rs 18000 crore as installment of 2000-2000 in the accounts of 9 crore farmers. However, this installment has not reached the accounts of more than 2 crore farmers. You do not have to be upset for this. Sooner this amount will reach your bank account by 31 March 2021 if FTO is generated and payment confirmation is pending in your status. Today we are telling you what it means…

If you are checking your status on PM Kisan Portal, then FTO is Generated and Payment confirmation is pending message in it, so do not worry. Your installment will soon be transferred to your bank account. FTO has a full form Fund Transfer Order. This means that “the correctness of beneficiary’s Aadhaar number, bank account number and other details including bank’s IFSC code has been ensured by the state government”. Your installment amount is ready and orders have been given by the government to send it to your bank account.

Learn what is the meaning of Rft Signed by State

At the same time, when you go to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website (https://pmkisan.gov.in/) and check your installment payment status, many times you get Rft signed by State for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th. , 5th, 6th instalment or 6th instalment would appear to be written. Here is the full form Request For Transfer of Rft. This means that ‘the beneficiary’s data has been checked by the state government, which is found to be correct.’ After this, the state government requests the center to send money to the beneficiary’s account.