PM kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna: Under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the Modi government transfers Rs 6000 in the bank accounts of farmers online in three installments of 2000 annually in bank accounts. Now the next installment is to come by November. Over 8 crore of the country are taking advantage of this scheme. If you are not yet connected to this scheme, you can join online. Not only this, in this news you are showing easy ways to check the beneficiaries from the list to the installment and its status …

This is how to register in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

You must have some documents before registering. Like you should have farming land paper. Apart from this, Aadhaar card, updated bank account, address proof, farm information and passport size photo are required. If you have all these, then let’s register your name in this scheme sitting at home.

ALSO READ: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: 46 lakh farmers suffered huge mistake; did you not repeat the same mistake?

First step: Go to the official website of PM Kisan (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). New registration option will be available here, you will have to click on it. Now a new page will open.

Go to the official website of PM Kisan (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). New registration option will be available here, you will have to click on it. Now a new page will open. Second step: Write your Aadhaar number on the new page, after which the registration form will open.

Write your Aadhaar number on the new page, after which the registration form will open. Third step: Complete information has to be given in the registration form. For example, from which state you are from, which district is it, you have to give information about the block or village. Apart from this, the farmers will have to provide their name, gender, category, Aadhaar card information, bank account number to which the money will be transferred, its IFSC code, address, mobile number, date of birth etc.

Complete information has to be given in the registration form. For example, from which state you are from, which district is it, you have to give information about the block or village. Apart from this, the farmers will have to provide their name, gender, category, Aadhaar card information, bank account number to which the money will be transferred, its IFSC code, address, mobile number, date of birth etc. Apart from this, you have to give information about your farm. Survey or account number, Khasra number, how much land, all this information has to be given. After filling all these information have to be saved. After giving all the information, the form has to be submitted for registration. You can also secure all these information to know in future.

You can get help by calling here

If you face any kind of problem, then you can call PM’s customer care number and get information. The helpline number of the PM farmer is – 011-24300606.

Check your account like this

First go to the official website of PM Kisan (PM Kisan) https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Here you will find the option of ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side.

Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option here. A new page will open here.

On the new page, choose one of the Aadhaar number, bank account number or mobile number.

Fill in the number of the option you have selected. Then click on Get Data.

After clicking here, you will get information about all transactions. That is, when did the installment come into your account and which bank account was credited.

You will also find information related to the sixth installment here.

If you see ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then it means that the fund transfer process has started. This installment will be transferred to your account in a few days.

How to correct Aadhaar, account number, name