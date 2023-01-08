A police officer from the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) called the action of Bolsonarists against the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) a “democratic” and “correct”.

The statement was given before the group’s invasion of the National Congress this Sunday (8.jan.2023). In the video to which the Power360 gained access, the police officer guided the demonstrators who were in front of the Army Headquarters on the descent to the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The objective was to escort the demonstrators with “safety”.

“Is it over there [a manifestação] it is democratic, it is correct. And there we are to be able to provide security for the road owners, since the road will be shared with the vehicles […] We are here to collaborate, help and, above all, ensure your safety.”said.

Watch (1min16s):

THE Power360 contacted the Military Police of the Federal District asking the police officer’s identity, but the agency was unable to respond.

This Sunday (Jan 8), Bolsonaristas walked down the Monumental Axis and walked towards the Esplanada dos Ministérios. The journey was made in the opposite direction in relation to the cars after the PM released two lanes. In a 3rd way, the police escorted the demonstrators.

Upon arriving in front of Congress, the radical Bolsonarists reacted with violence, knocked down the barrier installed in the area and invaded the seat of the Legislative Power. Protesters also managed to enter the Planalto Palace.

The Military Police reacted with stun bombs and rubber bullets. Security forces try to regain control of the situation.

PATH TO THE ESPLANADE

The route taken by Bolsonaristas to the National Congress was accompanied by the photojournalist of the Power360Sergio Lima.

Watch the moment (1min49s):

See the pictures:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.jan.2023 Protesters against Lula’s government walk towards the National Congress, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasilia



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.jan.2023 Bolsonaristas head towards Esplanda dos Ministérios. They will be able to move around Brasilia if there is no violence



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.jan.2023 A protester in an act against the Lula government raises a sign with the message: “military intervention”