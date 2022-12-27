The Military Police of the Federal District triggered the operation of the anti-bomb squad this Tuesday (27.Dec.2022) after a suspicious backpack was found in Setor Hoteleiro Norte, in the central region of Brasília. In a note, the PM-DF reported that the agents were called in as a precaution. They suspect the object contains a bomb.

“At around 4 pm this backpack was found at QHN court 05 and, as a precaution, the firecracker operation was triggered. Correct address SHN block 05″.

On Saturday (24.Dec.2022), the PM (Military Police) and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called around 7:30 am because of an explosive device in a box found on the road that gives access to Brasília Airport. The suspect was arrested.

VIOLENT ACTS IN BRASÍLIA

In December, violent acts began in Brasília (DF) amid demonstrations against the result of the presidential elections. Since November 1, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have been camped in the Urban Military Sector, in protest against the result of the presidential election.

On Saturday (Dec. 24), businessman George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, was arrested for setting up a bomb in an access area to the Federal Capital’s International Airport.

In a statement to the Civil Police of the Federal District, he said that his plan was “start the chaos” which would lead to “decree of the state of siege in the country🇧🇷

Previously, on December 12, radical Bolsonarists tried to invade the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police) in Brasília and destroyed cars and buses against Moraes’ decision to decree the temporary arrest of Xavante chief José Acácio Serere Xavante, 42 years old, who participated of the demonstrations.

For Dino, the protesters’ camps in front of Army barracks are “terrorist incubators”. The elected senator and former governor of Maranhão demanded that authorities act against “political crimes” and said he expected the demonstrations in front of the barracks to be dismantled later this week.