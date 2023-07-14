Estadão Contenti

07/13/2023 – 20:27

Arrested by order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the investigation that investigates the conduct of the Military Police in the attacks of January 8, Federal District PM colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime fell ill in the barracks where he is being held in the early hours of this Thursday, 13. He had to be rushed to a public hospital.

According to his lawyer Gustavo Mascarenhas, the colonel would have fainted. A guarding officer heard a noise in the cell and rushed to the colonel’s aid. Still according to the lawyer’s report, Colonel Naime was taken to the Hospital de Base, medicated and has since returned to prison.

“The custody officer heard a noise, found him unconscious, probably hit his head, that’s why he made a noise and he was taken to the hospital immediately. We are still waiting for the test results, it was probably a hypoglycemic crisis because he already had pre-diabetes”, said Mascarenhas.

On June 26, Naime testified at the Parliamentary Commission of Mixed Inquiry (CPMI) on January 8. In the session, he said that the PM was prevented by the Armed Forces from demobilizing the coup camps set up in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasília after the defeat of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2022 elections.

“We were stopped. We couldn’t even do what was planned. The Military Police was in great disrepute”, he stated, “If I tell a general that I am able to make a withdrawal, it is because I am”, said Naime. “We had limited our actions in that territory”, he continued. He also claimed that intelligence information was not passed on to the PM’s operation sector and therefore there was not enough contingent to contain the invaders on January 8th.

“The Military Police fulfilled its mission, but did not have the information to place the necessary personnel”, he continued when refuting the allegations of parliamentarians about a possible omission by the PM.

Before the deposition session, Naime presented a medical certificate not to testify. The document said he had depression and anxiety disorder. After being submitted to the evaluation of the medical committee of the Senate, the policeman backed down and decided to testify.
























