The PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District) prohibited vehicle traffic in Praça dos Três Poderes and Esplanada dos Ministérios after radical Bolsonarists committed acts of vandalism in the central area of ​​Brasília this Monday (13.Dec.2022).

In a press release, the Secretariat for Public Security of the Federal District also informed that tactical teams and the police’s riot police are reinforcing security around Meliá Brasil 21, the hotel where the president-elect is staying, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Praça dos Três Poderes is where the Palácio do Planalto, the National Congress and the STF (Federal Supreme Court) are located.

Radical Bolsonarists vandalized and set fire to cars and buses on Monday night (Dec.12, 2022) in Brasília. Acts of vandalism were recorded around the new PF headquarters (Federal Police), in the central region of the federal capital, close to malls and hotels.

The protests began after the arrest of a Xavante chief. On this 2nd, STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes decreed the temporary arrest for 10 days by José Acácio Serere Xavante, 42 years old.

The cacique would have practiced illicit conduct in acts against Lula’s victory in the country’s capital. The case is under secrecy in the Supreme Court.

Here is the full text of the note from the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District:

“Note Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District – 12/12 – 10:30 pm

“The Secretariat for Public Security of the Federal District (SSP/DF) informs that the security forces have reinforced their action, throughout the central area of ​​the capital, to control civil disturbances, traffic and possible fires. The actions began in front of the headquarters of the Federal Police (PF), as a result of the execution of an arrest warrant, and extended to other locations in the central region.

“As a preventive measure, vehicle traffic on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, Praça dos Três Poderes and other roads in the central region is restricted until a new change of scenery, after evaluation by the technical team. The recommendation of traffic authorities is that drivers avoid the city center.

“We point out, finally, that the surroundings of the hotel where the elected President of the Republic is staying are under surveillance reinforced by tactical teams and by the shock troops of the Military Police of the Federal District.”