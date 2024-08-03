Major Marcelo Vinícius Rezende, who works in the Metropolitan Area Police Command, in the east zone of São Paulo, was called by the World Taekwondo Federation to be a referee at the Paris Olympics. “It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I know this call came at the right time”says the police officer. Rezende had already participated in 3 selection processes to be a referee at the Olympics, starting with London (2012), Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020). The process begins about 1 year and a half before the Games.“The federation selects 270 referees from the almost 4,000 that exist in the world. Then, selection processes are carried out on different continents. I participated in the Pan-American region among the 60 best on the continent.”he says.

In Brazil, the major and a student, who graduated from the Military Police Physical Education School project, were selected. They went through mandatory competitions, along with other chosen referees. “It’s a different, unique feeling. I think I’ll only believe it when I get there.”says the PM.

TRIP TO THE OLYMPICS

He travels this Saturday (3.Aug.2024) and is expected to return on the 14th. taekwondo competitions in Paris begin on August 7th. Rezende has been practicing martial arts since he was 9 years old. He joined the Military Police as a national referee and black belt.