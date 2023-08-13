Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/13/2023 – 11:55 am

Lieutenant Colonel Fábio Batista Cardoso was removed from command of the 17th Battalion of the Military Police (BPM), on Ilha do Governador, in the north of Rio. greater fairness and transparency in the investigation of the facts regarding the actions that took place” on the morning of this Saturday (12). Girl Eloah Passos, 5 years old, and teenager Wendel Eduardo, 17, were killed during action by military police in Morro do Dendê, a community in the same neighborhood as the PM unit.

The Military Police said, in a note, that during a patrol yesterday morning, two men on a motorcycle caught the attention of the teams on Rua Paranapuã, and that the pillion was carrying a pistol on his waist. Police officers involved in the action reported that after attempting to approach, the young man fired firearms at the officers, when there was retaliation. “The suspect was injured, rescued and taken by the Fire Department to Evandro Freire Municipal Hospital, in the same region. The motorcycle driver was forwarded to the 37th DP to provide clarification,” he added.

Also according to the PM, minutes later, while reinforcing patrols around Dendê, police officers from the 17th BPM were shot at from inside the community. Protesters then closed nearby streets and began throwing stones at cars and police teams. As a result, informed the PM, the Battalion of Special Rounds and Crowd Control (Recom) was called in to support the police and the Fire Department, to contain the flames.

“While the teams worked to free up traffic in the region, the command of the 17th BPM was informed about a child shot inside the Dendê community, being rescued by family members. According to information collected by witnesses, the victim would have been hit inside his residence. We emphasize that there was no police operation inside the community”, informed the secretariat.

Eloah’s relatives said that the police arrived shooting in the air and one of the bullets would have hit the girl inside her house, in the community known as Cova da Onça, while she was playing in her room. Rio’s Municipal Health Secretariat reported that Eloah had already arrived dead at the Evandro Freire Municipal Hospital, where Wendel Eduardo was sent, who also arrived dead at the hospital.

According to the Military Police, an investigative procedure was initiated “to verify the status of the actions and the internal affairs department of the corporation monitors the procedures of the case. Footage from the police officers’ body cameras will be made available to assist in the investigations.” The occurrence was presented to the Homicide Police Station of the Capital and to the 37th DP.

The NGO Rio de Paz reported that Eloá is the tenth child killed by a stray bullet this year in the state of Rio. Since 2007, when the entity started to record these cases, there are already 101. 14 years killed by firearms, mostly by stray bullets”.

The young man’s burial is scheduled for 4 pm today at the Cacuia Cemetery, on Ilha do Governador.