Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/26/2024 – 20:51

A 35-year-old uniformed military police officer elbowed a 27-year-old man in the face who was in a bakery in Jacareí, in the interior of São Paulo, on the night of Wednesday, 24th. The victim broke his nose and suffered fractures to his face . The police officer was removed from operational duties, according to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP).

Doorman Kelvyn Alexsander Barbosa Nunes went to the bakery, on Arthur Gaspar Viana street, in the Avareí neighborhood, with his wife and daughter – an eight-month-old baby – carrying two bags of clothes that he was going to donate to an employee, about to become a grandmother . Upon arriving, he went to the counter and asked for the employee.

A military police officer entered the bakery to make purchases, and, according to the victim's family, thought that Nunes was jumping the queue. Images from the bakery's surveillance cameras show the police officer observing the victim, who explains the situation to the PM. He watches, approaches the doorman and elbows him. Then he takes a package and leaves.

Nunes was rescued by bakery employees and taken to the hospital. According to his sister, the doorman received five stitches, spent the night in hospital and was discharged on Thursday, the 25th. He will be evaluated to find out whether he will need to undergo surgery.

In a note, the SSP-SP reported that the case was registered as a bodily injury in the 3rd Police District of Jacareí, which requested an examination of the victim's criminal record. According to the ministry, the Military Police temporarily removed the police officer involved in the incident from operational duties. “The PM emphasizes that it does not condone misconduct and a Military Police Inquiry was launched to investigate the facts”, says the note from the secretariat.

Until the publication of this text, the report sought to locate the PM and his representatives so that they could comment on the case, but without success. The space remains open to demonstrations.