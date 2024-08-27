Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 13:37

The São Paulo Civil Police arrested a 44-year-old man on Monday, the 26th, for causing vegetation fires in the southern area of ​​São José do Rio Preto on Friday, the 23rd. According to the State Public Security Department, reported on Tuesday, the 27th, he is the fifth suspect detained in the state in less than a week for similar incidents. The report did not locate the suspects’ defenses.

According to the investigation, the individual, who was on a motorcycle, was caught on security camera setting fire to a wooded area. After investigation, he was identified and arrested.

Also on Monday, the Military Police arrested another suspect of intentionally setting fires in the interior of São Paulo. The announcement was made on the same day.

The 27-year-old detainee was caught causing arson in the Jardim Aurora neighborhood, in Batatais, Franca region. The PM had received a complaint that he was setting fire to pasture adjacent to a Permanent Preservation Area (APP).

After burning a pasture area, the fire spread and reached the fence and backyard of a house. The Fire Department and a team from the city hall managed to contain the flames and no one was injured, according to the department.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Batatais police station. Saws, pliers, a lighter and a box of matches were found with him.

This is the second person arrested in Batatais for the same reason in two days. The other person arrested, aged 42, claims to be part of a gang. He was caught setting fire to a wooded area in the city and detained by the police on Sunday, the 25th. The officers were called by residents.

According to the SSP, the man even recorded a video celebrating the act of causing the fire. With a history of robbery, theft, homicide and drug possession, he was indicted for causing a fire.

“One of the prisoners identified himself as a member of the criminal organization PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital),” said Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos) to CBN radio. “He even made a video saying he would set fire to the criminal faction. It is still premature, just initial information. This will now be investigated in more detail in the Civil Police investigation,” he said.

Ibama and the state government disagree on the origin of the fire

The federal government and the government of São Paulo have different suspicions about the origin of the fires in the interior of São Paulo. The Ministry of the Environment sees evidence of an orchestrated crime. The state government, however, says it sees no signs of organized action.

Federal and state authorities say the dry season and strong winds increase the risk of fires. Ibama, in turn, points out that the almost simultaneous outbreak of fires on Friday is an indication of orchestrated action.

The Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) administration states that there are no elements that connect the occurrences and believes that the rapid spread is due to adverse weather conditions.

Two more arrests

On Saturday, the 24th, a 76-year-old man was arrested after setting fire to garbage in a wooded area in the Jardim Maracanã neighborhood, in São José do Rio Preto. The man was reported by a resident, who witnessed the scene and called the officers.

She reported that she managed to contain the flames with a bucket of water, and that she was also the target of insults from the elderly man. When questioned, the suspect confessed to the practice and said that he has the habit of burning trash in the same place. According to the SSP, he was taken to the city’s Sectional Police Station, where he was questioned and later released. “The case was registered as an insult and environmental crime,” the department reported.

The department also reported that there was another arrest on the 21st. On that occasion, a 26-year-old man was arrested in flagrante delicto for setting fire to several points in a sugarcane field close to the urban area, in the city of Guaraci, in the Barretos region.

In addition to these arrests, the Military Environmental Police issued more than R$15,000 in fines to two men in Porto Ferreira, also on Sunday. The pair have been charged with environmental violations, such as burning firewood in an Environmental Preservation Area. One of them is the owner of a farm.

The state has been suffering from forest fires that are advancing through cities, blocking roads, interrupting airport operations and causing deaths.

After a weekend of disruption, the State Civil Defense stated on Monday that there are no more records of active fires, but 48 municipalities remain on high alert for fires. The Federal Police have also opened a new investigation to look into the cases.