The retired military police officer arrested in the act during an armed conflict in southern Bahia on Sunday (21 January 2024) said, in a statement to the Civil Police, that he only “passed by the place” when he was allegedly threatened by the indigenous people and thrown into the air. The information was published by the newspaper The globe.
The conflict between farmers and indigenous people resulted in the death of the indigenous leader known as Nega Pataxó. According to the report, the police officer denied having been summoned by the “Zero Invasion” WhatsApp group. The group of around 200 would have organized the attack.
In addition to the retired PM, there is another suspect in the case, a 19-year-old young man, son of farmers. The suspect chose to remain silent during his testimony, but the Civil Police confirmed, via ballistics examination, that he was the author of the shot that killed Nega Pataxó.
To the newspaper, delegate Roberto Junior, from the Interior South/Southwest Regional Police Station, said that investigators in the case are analyzing conversations in the WhatsApp group sent to the police by members who did not interact with the calls for conflicts.
“What we know is that this group of rural producers made this call via WhatsApp for all farmers to participate in this reintegration. We are working to identify the articulators”declared the delegate.
UNDERSTAND THE CASE
On Sunday (Jan 21), indigenous people, military police and farmers clashed in Caramuru territory, in the municipality of Potiraguá, in the extreme south of Bahia. Nega Pataxó, sister of chief Nailton Muniz Pataxó, was murdered.
The area was occupied by indigenous people on Saturday (20 January) and is claimed as traditional occupation, according to the minister. She also stated that the MPI (Ministry of Indigenous Peoples) is following the case and making discussions with the Justice ministry, Human rights, Agrarian Development and the Bahia Security Secretariat.
“ZERO INVASION” GROUP
According to the director of Mediation and Conciliation of Agrarian Conflicts at the MDA (Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture), Claudia Dadico, the ministry's ombudsman's office received complaints about the actions of the same group coordinated by ruralists involved in Sunday's attack (Jan. 21). in other states in Brazil.
The MPI attributed the attack to a group of farmers calling themselves “Zero Invasion”. The group, which originated in Bahia, is active on social media and is also organized in Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pará, Goiás, Maranhão, Tocantins and Brasília.
