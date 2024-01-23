Retired military police officer is one of the suspects of killing leader Nega Pataxó, in conflict in Bahia, on Sunday (21 January)

The retired military police officer arrested in the act during an armed conflict in southern Bahia on Sunday (21 January 2024) said, in a statement to the Civil Police, that he only “passed by the place” when he was allegedly threatened by the indigenous people and thrown into the air. The information was published by the newspaper The globe.

The conflict between farmers and indigenous people resulted in the death of the indigenous leader known as Nega Pataxó. According to the report, the police officer denied having been summoned by the “Zero Invasion” WhatsApp group. The group of around 200 would have organized the attack.

In addition to the retired PM, there is another suspect in the case, a 19-year-old young man, son of farmers. The suspect chose to remain silent during his testimony, but the Civil Police confirmed, via ballistics examination, that he was the author of the shot that killed Nega Pataxó.

To the newspaper, delegate Roberto Junior, from the Interior South/Southwest Regional Police Station, said that investigators in the case are analyzing conversations in the WhatsApp group sent to the police by members who did not interact with the calls for conflicts.