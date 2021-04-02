High Grade Plutonium He is a few days away from traveling to Mexico to make the recording of his second album, which will be produced by one of the greatest artists of independent rock, Siddhartha.

For the band, this opportunity means a great step in the internationalization of their career. “It is important to break the borders for the good of Peruvian music,” says one of the members.

This Peruvian alternative rock group is made up of the brothers Omar Oriondo (vocalist), Franco Oriondo (bassist) and their cousins ​​Alberto ‘Betín’ Ramírez (guitarist) and Diego Ramírez (drummer).

In a conversation with La República, Omar told us about this trip that the band will make and revealed what his expectations are for the future.

-They are about to travel to Mexico to record a new album with Siddhartha. Tell us a bit.

Yes, Plutonio de Alto Grado will go to record his second studio album in Guadalajara, Mexico. This album will be produced by Siddhartha, who is one of the greatest exponents in Mexico in the independent sector, and for us it has been great news.

This was scheduled for more than a year and due to the pandemic it had to be postponed. The good thing about it is that this did not fall from the recording of the album, because the pandemic was a bucket of cold water for all of us.

The album itself will be recorded and produced in the month of April, from the 12th approximately we will be there, for a period of 15 to 20 days. We are very excited because it is the first time that the band leaves the country, it is important to break the borders for the good of Peruvian music. Mexico is a very important market and having the opportunity to record with a great exponent from there opens the doors for us.

-How did you get the opportunity?

We had an approach more than a year ago with him and his guitarist (…) we were able to communicate with them, they really liked our proposal, our music. In Mexico there is no other band like Plutonio de Alto Grado, so that’s what they liked the most, we got hooked, we did several Zoom sessions throughout the year, we had very good chemistry and there are also certain approaches to what bigger labels are. as is Sony Music México.

For us this is very exciting because we come from Comas, which is a district that knows very little about rock, so reaching unthinkable places and working with great producers is very exciting.

-In the prelude to the recording that will be in Guadalajara, they advanced the songs: “Las cosas en que falé”, “Siempre fuiste thus” and “El threshold”.

These songs are the singles that we released after the first album, so these songs are also part of what the theme is and the whole universe of what the second album is, because they are stories that have happened to us in recent years from the 2018 to 2020. For example, the song “El threshold” is a single that we released last year, in the middle of the pandemic.

These three singles are a preview of how the band will sound (on this album). This is the most important job we are going to accomplish when it comes to finding our own sound.

-What characteristics will this second album have? What is the theme?

We are a very autobiographical band, we are family, so we have seen many things each one of us on his own. As the main composer, many things have happened to me in these years (we lost a loved one due to the virus), so this album has things of love, heartbreak, how this pandemic makes the years go by and you are not living . There are many themes about that.

In general, it is a theme regarding Lima, everything that has happened to us here. All the songs are already written and ready to go to study.

-How is it different from the previous one?

The first album came out in 2017, the songs on that album are according to the experiences of those years. There you feel that teenage vibe like falling in love for the first time, etc.

-Do you plan to do a collaboration at some point?

Actually yes, with the news of working with Siddhartha, a lot of people proposed us quite a few things. As we now live in the era of feats, then it doesn’t seem like a bad idea, so there will be surprises. Collaborations are always useful for any artist, exchange audiences and both continue to grow.

-Which artists would you like to collaborate with?

Regarding national artists, we like José Arbulú, who is the singer of Cementerio Club, we have people who have influenced us in some way, like Toño Jáuregui. We have an open letter for anyone who also wants to exchange this creative process.

-What plans do you have internationally?

At an international level, this is a great first step, to record the album in Mexico, to have the support of this Mexican artist, Siddhartha. We have ideas of residing in Mexico in the future, because the market there is very large and we have an audience there as well. With the news of working with Siddhartha, many Mexican public have discovered us and have liked the proposal.

We will bet there to see what things can happen and we want to leave Peru very high. We want to be the most important rock band in the country.

-What does this album mean to you?

This album means a great step in our career, also the national consolidation. With this we want to tour several provinces and move on to internationalization. With the first album, we did very well on the local issue and, with this second, we bet on the international.

