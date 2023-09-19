













Pluto TV is filled with free anime and you can watch Hunter x Hunter and Inuyasha









Pluto TV will add two very important series for otaku to its catalog, Both are anime classics, despite the fact that, for example, one has not yet managed to finish his manga due to the author’s problems.

The platform will add Hunter x Hunter and Inuyasha to its catalog.

Hunter x Hunter is a classic shonen that follows the story of a little hunter searching for his father, who also left to achieve a hunter title. On the way to becoming one, the little boy meets a couple of friends who, for different reasons, seek to shine by graduating as hunters.

The 2011 anime has 148 chapters and is also available on Crunchyroll. The manga is still unfinished and is made up of 36 volumes that compile around 400 chapters.

Pluto TV also adds to Inuyasha: The Final Act, The installment is the finale of the series and has 26 episodes. However, the previous seasons are already part of the catalogue. Yashahimethe sequel to the saga, is available on Crunchyroll.

What else is special about the Pluto TV catalog?

The streaming service has some series that might interest you if you are an otaku, among which the following titles stand out:

Break Blade (2014) – 12 episodes

Tari Tari (2012) – 12 episodes

Special A (2008) – 24 episodes

Needless (2009) – 24 episodes

Bakuman (various seasons)

Yu Gi Oh! (Channel)

One Piece (1997) – Channel

Pluto TV is available for iOS, Android apps, and in-browser.

