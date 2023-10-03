













Pluto reveals its latest trailer before its premiere on Netflix









Pluto has an interesting connection with one of the magnanimous works of Japanese manga: AstroBoyone of the most important deliveries in the industry.

Pluto It is interesting because, like Naoki Urusawa’s other installments, allows us to rethink the ideology about what makes us human. Is it love or rather hate?

In the world of this series, robots and humans share the same space. Because of that contrast the social dynamics and awareness of the communities. Urusawa’s work exploits this edge by projecting the complexity of the order, hierarchies and distinction of the characters.

Source: Netflix

The trailer allows us to see the main castand of course, it lets us see the iconic AstroBoythe protagonist detective and also the brave fields full of chaos that is about to assault the world in which humans and robots coexist.

Humanity will show the most interesting facets of its sensitivity and defenses to others. constructs – robots – that could also develop what makes us human. So how would we remain unique?

We recommend you: Pluto, the best manga by Naoki Urasawa, will have a new edition in Mexico

When is Pluto released?

In the fall 2023 anime season, On October 26, the anime adaptation of the manga will arrive on Netflix written and illustrated by mangaka Naoki Urusawa, the creator of Monster.

This other anime is also available on Netflix, the delivery consists of more than 70 chapters. On the other hand, the manga Pluto It is made up of 65 chapters compiled in eight volumes.

Pluto It will have eight chapters, will be animated by Studio M2 and directed by Toshio Kawaguchi.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)