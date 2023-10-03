Animes continue to sweep streaming and, now, the date of one of the most anticipated premieres by fans has been confirmed: ‘Pluto’. This new series is based on the story of ‘Astro boy’specifically, in the ‘The Most Powerful Robot in the World’ arc, as well as in the manga created by Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka. In addition, the official trailer was presented, which left an emotional message: “Someone put a stop to so much hate.”

Do you want to know more about this new animated series? In the following note, we tell you all the details of the anime ‘Pluto’which will be released very soon via streaming.

When does the anime ‘Pluto’ premiere?

The official release date of the anime ‘Pluto’ is scheduled for Thursday October 26, 2023. This long-awaited animated adaptation of the manga created by Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka will be available via streaming. Its plot will bring us exciting and emotional scenes in which we will see the confrontation between robots and humans in a futuristic world.

Where to watch the anime ‘Pluto’ ONLINE?

The anime ‘Pluto’whose protagonist is the detective Gesichtcan be seen online on the platform Netflix. The streaming giant has been in charge of carrying out this animated series together with the creators Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, so they hope that it will be widely accepted by manga fans.

What will the anime ‘Pluto’ be about?

This says the official synopsis of the anime ‘Pluto’: “In a world in harmony, where robots are incapable of killing humans, a murder occurs. Gesicht, the robotic investigator from Europol, takes the case, but the mystery grows even more when he finds that there are no human traces at the scene of the crime. In his search for the truth, Gesicht discovers the most vile manifestation of hatred ever seen, something that could destroy the world completely…”

Official trailer for the anime ‘Pluto’

