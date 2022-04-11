The mayor, crouching, the blue president, at his side, and the deputy mayor, standing, observe one of the mantles of El Triunfo del Cristianismo in the church of San Francisco. / Jaime Insa / AGM

The mantles of Vulcano and Pluto, belonging to the cavalry of the group El Triunfo del Cristianismo of the Brotherhood of Labradores, will shine this Easter in all their splendor after the restoration to which they have been subjected in the Paso Azul embroidery workshop, under the direction of José López Gimeno and Miguel García Peñarrubia.

This cavalry, one of the most emblematic for the blues, is made up of ten cloaks that represent the gods of Greco-Roman mythology. They were carried out between 1989 and 1992 during the presidency of Juan Carlos Peñarrubia and after seven years of work the complex has been completely renewed, said the president of Paso Azul, José María Miñarro during the presentation of the news of the brotherhood. in an act that took place in the church of San Francisco.

These embroideries “represented a milestone, not only in the Paso Azul but also in Lorca’s Holy Week and from that moment on, this cutting of mantles that go on horseback was made.” He added that one of his goals “is to recover the treasure we have, because it’s not just about making new caballerias.”

Restored cloaks of Simeon and Christ Crucified.



Jaime Insa / AGM



The mantles “suffer a lot on top of the horses, especially gold and every 25 or 30 years they must be renewed,” explained García Peñarrubia in statements to LA VERDAD. The intervention in that of Pluto, embroidered in gold and silk on garnet velvet, has been used to add to the central medallion that represents the god of the Underworld another in the lower part in which Charon appears carrying a deceased on a small boat to the Island of the dead. “The mantle was incomplete,” said the artistic director of Paso Azul, who has finally been able to complete the iconography of the character.

The brotherhood has also recovered the capes of Simeon and Pilate that are part of the religious procession and that were badly damaged by the passage of time. The new ones are similar in form and composition and they contain a central medallion with the faces of the elderly Simeon and of Christ at the time of the crucifixion, respectively.

The three tunics of the banner bearers of the script banner that opens the processions are this year’s premiere maintaining the classic ornamentation and plant motifs. Queens Meiamén and Nefertari have renewed their wardrobe with turquoise and navy blue tunicelas and with a collar, belt and skirt decorated with Egyptian motifs in which the lotus flower, the beetle and the birds stand out.

4,000 working hours



El Paso Azul will reopen on Holy Thursday the triumphal chariot of Emperor Nero. The Brotherhood of Farmers has built this year a replica of the float that was staged 50 years ago and whose scenographic concept “represented a real revolution” in the biblical passion parades, said Miñarro.

He explained that the structure was damaged, so blue butlers and members of the car commission have created a new one, maintaining its original conception under the direction of José Antonio Mulero. It measures 10 meters long by 4.7 wide and 6.6 high, somewhat more than the original. More than 4,000 hours of work have been invested and 400 kilos of brass and 2,000 kilos of iron have been used to form the new carriage, which stages the imperial hall of Nero, one of the most representative characters of the Paso Azul who will be brought to life by this year Pedro Noguera. The surface is made up of marine board that covers 110 square meters and the 480 resin pieces that make up the car have been made by hand in Cartagena.

The capes of Simeon and Pilate, which are part of the religious procession, have been replaced by others of a similar design



Another of this year’s premieres in the blue procession is the Egyptian infantry-guard of Anubis, made up of 75 characters whose armor represents wings of Egyptian inspiration. The clothing of the captain and the three lieutenants has been made in the embroidery workshop of the Virgen de los Dolores Association and the breastplates and belts by mayordomos of the brotherhood.

As a posthumous tribute to the Lorca goldsmith Andrés Barnés, the design of the helmet of this infantry inspired by his model with a beetle that symbolizes the resurrection in Egyptian mythology.