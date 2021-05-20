Russian figure skater Arina Parsegova performed a jump of nine and a half revolutions in training. Video in Instagram posted by two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko, in whose group the athlete trains.

The nine-year-old figure skater performed an axel with a fishing rod that Plushenko was holding. None of the singles athletes have ever cleanly performed a quadruple axel in official competitions.

In the summer of 2020, Parsegova left the Eteri Tutberidze group for the Plushenko Academy. Together with her, the world champion among juniors Alexandra Trusova and the European champion Alena Kostornaya left Khrustalny, but after the end of the season the athletes returned to their former coach.