The figure skating academy of Evgeni Plushenko reacted to the news about the possible return of the athlete Alexandra Trusova to the former coach – Eteri Tutberidze. It is reported by TASS…

The academy noted that the information about Trusova’s desire to return does not correspond to reality. Earlier, the director of the Sambo-70 sports school, Renat Laishev, announced the skater’s desire to work again under the leadership of Tutberidze.

Trusova started working with Plushenko before the start of the season. Under the guidance of a specialist, she won bronze at the World Championship, losing in the fight for gold to Anna Shcherbakova, a student of Tutberidze.

Studying in the Tutberidze group, Trusova twice won gold at the world junior championships, as well as bronze at the adult European championship and in the Grand Prix finals.