Two-time Olympic champion in figure skating, coach Evgeny Plushenko, in an interview with Sport-Express, spoke about the serious injury of his 16-year-old ward Alexandra Trusova.

“Sasha is injured today. She is riding with a serious injury. This is the story with the tape on the back of the thigh, ”Plushenko said. Despite the damage, he added, Trusova intends to continue to participate in the Russian Figure Skating Championship and compete further.

The publication notes that Trusova has already appeared at the Russian Grand Prix with a tape on her leg.

Earlier, Evgeni Plushenko spoke about his stay in intensive care due to pneumonia in the spring. “I thought it was a coronavirus, but the tests showed that there was nothing – no virus, no antibodies,” he explained. The coach also added that many in his group had had coronavirus, so he decided to get vaccinated.