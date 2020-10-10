Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeny Plushenko reacted to the defeat of his ward Alexandra Trusova in the short program of the Russian Cup to the student of coach Eteri Tutberidze Kamila Valieva. Post available in Instagram-ex-athlete account.

Plushenko congratulated Trusova, noting that the skater had done a great job. “Tomorrow is a new day and a new start! Let’s fight! ” – he wrote. At the same time, the coach added that he would not comment on Trusova’s rental estimates.

Earlier on October 10, skating took place within the framework of the short program of the Russian Cup. Trusova took third place, losing to two of Tutberidze’s students – Daria Usacheva and Kamila Valieva. The free program will take place on October 11.

Trusova moved from Tutberidze’s group to Plushenko Academy on May 6. According to some experts, the two-time Olympic champion lured the athlete with more favorable conditions. At the same time, coach Sergei Rozanov, who worked in the Tutberidze group from 2017 to 2020, left for Plushenko.

Trusova is a two-time world champion among juniors and a bronze medalist of the adult European championship.