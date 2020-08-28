and nobody saw it) My free Olympic program “Best of Plushenko”! Thanks to the Russian Figure Skating Federation for the material provided! Photo published by @plushenkoofficial

Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko posted a video of his test run before the 2014 Games in Sochi. The athlete posted the video on his page in Instagram…

The Russian showed an arbitrary program and thanked the Russian Figure Skating Federation (FFKR) for the materials provided.

At the Sochi Olympics, the athlete won gold in the team competition. Plushenko withdrew from the personal tournament due to injury.