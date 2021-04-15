Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko praised the new uniform of Russian athletes for the Tokyo Olympics.

On the eve of the Russian Olympic Committee presented a new form of athletes who will perform in neutral status, made in the colors of the Russian tricolor.

“The outfit is comfortable, stylish, cool and interesting. I always want it to be both comfortable and stylish. Our athletes always stand out at the Games “, – quotes him as”Sport-Express»On Wednesday, April 14th.

Plushenko noted that despite the prohibitions, athletes should have the Russian coat of arms, anthem and flag “in their hearts, souls and minds,” so that they remember which country and why they are playing.

“I hope this situation will only provoke them, add sports anger, and they will show great results,” said the Olympic champion.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on December 17, 2020 decided that Russian athletes will not be able to play under the country’s flag at major international competitions until December 16, 2022.

In addition, the anthem of Russia cannot be used as a musical accompaniment during this period.

This decision was made by the instance in connection with a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Competitions will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. At the same time, the name of the Tokyo 2020 Games has been retained.