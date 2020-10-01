Yana Rudkovskaya, the wife of the Olympic figure skating champion Evgeni Plushenko, announced the appearance of a fourth child in the family.

On her Instagram page, Rudkovskaya posted photos with her husband, son Alexander and a newborn boy, signing them with the words: “now I have four sons.”

It is known that the child was born on September 25, they named him Arseny.

According to media reports, a surrogate mother gave birth to a boy.

The newborn became the second common child of Rudkovskaya and Plushenko. From her first marriage with Viktor Baturin, Rudkovskaya has two more sons.

Earlier, the son of Rudkovskaya and Plushenko, Alexander, reacted to the joke of Andrei Arshavin. The football player in one of his live broadcasts on social networks said that the boy in all the photos and videos posted does not look happy. Arshavin suggested that the parents allegedly force Alexander to appear in a video for social networks.