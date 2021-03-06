The management of Angels Plushenko demanded compensation from figure skater Alena Kostornaya for leaving the coach Eteri Tutberidze. It is reported by TASS…

According to the source, Kostornaya will not start training with Tutberidze until he closes his obligations to the academy of the two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko.

Prior to that, Plushenko’s wife, Yana Rudkovskaya, in an interview with Sport-Express, noted that the academy would demand compensation from the figure skater, since a lot of work had been done with her. “The club has a contract with her mom. This contract is serious, Western-style. We are a private club and can definitely afford these costs, ”she said.

Kostornaya’s return to Tutberidze’s group was reported on March 4. A few days before that, in the final of the Russian Cup, the athlete took sixth place and was left without a ticket to the world championship, which was received by 25-year-old Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.

Kostornaya moved to the Plushenko Academy at the beginning of the current season. The Russian woman won the European Championship and the 2020 Grand Prix final. Kostornaya achieved these awards while training under the guidance of Tutberidze.