Team Japan advanced to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. This is something very big that should definitely be celebrated. All Might also saw it that way on the official Twitter account of My Hero Academia appears with great encouragement for his team that seeks to reach the World Cup.

In the official account of the social network we can see an illustration of All Might that celebrates the progress of his nation. His score was 2:1 in the Japan match against Spain, obviously in favor of the country of the rising sun.

All Might’s nation competed in Pool E facing off against:

Germany

Costa Rica

Spain

Thus, Japan managed to advance to the round of 16. In addition, on December 6 he will play a match with Croatia.

All Might celebrates the path of the Japanese team in the World Cup

All Might’s artwork comes in electric blue, encourages the road to the World Cup, and is accompanied by the following text:

“Go further, Plus Ultra!”

All Might’s popularity is enormous, not only in Japan, but in the rest of the world, so his illustration was enthusiastically received. We must remember that he is a professional hero who takes the recognition of being number 1 and is one of the most honorable, because he seeks world peace.

Behind the illustration of All Might with his thumbs up you can read:

“You did it! We did it!!”

The hero acknowledges the team’s performance in the World Cup tournament.

We recommend: What is the Blue Lock project and why does everyone say it worked?

Where to see My Hero Academia?

The anime has six seasons by Studio Bones. The sixth is still on the air.

You can watch it through Crunchyroll every Saturday.

Source: Studio Bones

The manga is written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi and is serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

It should be noted that the story begins with the great admiration that the protagonist feels for All Might, who will be the most predominant figure in the development of the story.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.