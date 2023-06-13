146-pound model Olivia Messina posed naked and showed the folds on the body

Plus-size model Olivia Messina from Toronto, Canada, posed nude and showed the folds on her body. The corresponding photos are published on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).

On the posted frames, the girl posed without clothes, demonstrating the features of the figure from different angles. At the same time, she covered her bare chest with her hand and long, wavy chestnut-colored hair and did not apply cosmetics to her face. The body positivity activist is currently known to weigh 146 kilograms and wear size 22 (corresponds to the 5XL label in the international system).

Subscribers appreciated the appearance of the girl in the comments, giving her compliments. “Absolute beauty. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise”, “I like it. Natural beauty”, “Perfect”, “Amazing”, “Beautiful sexy model”, “As always, you look great,” netizens admired.

In July 2022, Olivia Messina said that losing weight threatens her with a loss of popularity. Messina considers plus size to be part of her personal brand. However, it is often attacked online.