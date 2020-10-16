Popular American plus-size model, body positivity activist Ashley Graham took part in a candid photo shoot and delighted fans. She shared the relevant shots in her Instagram-account.

In the first photo posted, a celebrity poses by the pool in a one-piece black swimsuit and high-heeled shoes, and in the second, stands in the shower in a bikini and a lacquer coat of the same color. “If you see me running around a hotel in Milan in my underpants, don’t mind!” – she signed the post, which has collected 290 thousand likes.

The photographer with the pseudonym Leone became the author of the shooting. It is noted that the photo session with the participation of 32-year-old Graham was held at the Palazzo Parigi hotel.

Fans appreciated the model’s appearance in the comments. “Simply stunning”, “You are incredibly inspiring”, “What a queen. She is so comfortable in her body no matter what. An inspiration and icon for all women ”,“ Stunning and sexy! I like women with shapes, ”they said.

Earlier in October, Ashley Graham showed cellulite and stretch marks on her body after childbirth and was known as a slob. The celebrity starred in beige panties and a green crop top. At the same time, the imperfections of her body were visible in the photo, which is why some users criticized Graham.