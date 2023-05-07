United States.- OnlyFans is a platform that has become popular, since anyone of legal age can upload content, however, most upload erotic material and earn thousands of dollars a month.

Plus-size model Jessica Glass, is a 24-year-old from Houston, Texas who loves to flaunt her curves. Despite the criticism, Jessica mentions that he won’t stop at uploading his “spicy content” on OnlyFans.

The young woman participates in the “body positive” movement, which is all about empowering women with different body types, tones, shapes, and sizes that break the beauty standard. Jessica is not intimidated or discouraged, as she is proud of her figure.

“I think my body has helped me a lot in OnlyFans when it comes to spicy content”.

“There aren’t many who look like me. It is inspiring and allows people to feel more comfortable with themselves,” she told the Daily Star.

Jessica wears skimpy tops and cutoffs, due to the Texas heat. “My style is not what normal plus-size people wear, as they tend to try to hide their bodies, whereas I don’t try to hide my body. I feel more comfortable when I wear what I want.”

On TikTok is where Jessica usually receives the most criticism and users make cruel comments.

Jessica explained that people like to hide behind screens anonymously to comment on their bodies.

“I had to disable comments on my videos before as my content sometimes gets on the wrong side of TikTok and those who don’t want to support me”.

The nasty comments have hardened her mentality and she doesn’t let the haters get the better of her.