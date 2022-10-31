Plus-size model Karina Irbi in a bikini showed cellulite in a new photo and delighted fans

Plus-size model and founder of her own brand of beachwear Karina Irbi showed cellulite in a new photo in a bikini and delighted fans. Appropriate pictures appeared on her page in Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted picture, the girl posed in a two-piece swimsuit, decorated with a print of pigs. The photo shows fat deposits and cellulite on the skin. “If I listened to people who hate my body and my cellulite, I wouldn’t be here in Bora Bora filming a massive ad campaign for my swimwear brand,” she captioned the post, which has racked up over 14,000 likes.

Fans admired the bold act of the fashion model, which they began to write about in the comments under the post. “I thought I was the only one with legs that looked like this. I’m so afraid to show them. Thanks for this post!”, “I needed to see and hear this right now. Thank you! Always be yourself!”, “Thank you! Lately I’ve been feeling so insecure about my body”, “You’re perfect! I love how you keep things natural.” “Oh my God, those are literally my feet!” they said.

