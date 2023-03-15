Plus-size model Karina Irbi posed in a bikini on the beach and showed cellulite close-up

Plus-size model and founder of her own brand of beachwear Karina Irbi starred in a bikini and showed close-up imperfections of her body. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The girl shared a picture in which she poses on the beach in a two-piece swimsuit with strings, turning her back to the camera. The posted frames show that cellulite and skin irregularities are present on the buttocks of the fashion model. In the description of the post, she said that lately she feels better than before. According to her, she began to work hard on herself with a psychologist.

Subscribers admired Irbi’s honesty, which they began to write about in the comments. “Chic!”, “I look at your curves and cry. You are very beautiful!”, “How much did you pay to look so amazing”, “Natural beauty at its best”, “These dimples are so beautiful,” they said.

In February, American plus-size model Ashley Graham appeared topless and delighted subscribers. The celebrity appeared completely naked in front of the camera and showed the imperfections of her body, squeezing fat folds with her hands.