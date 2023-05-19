Plus-size model Isabelle Nicholls showed off her figure in lingerie and a sheer skirt

Plus-size model Isabelle Nicholls showed off her figure in a revealing way. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization and banned in Russia).

The 18-year-old fashion model posted a picture on her story in which she captured herself posing in front of a mirror at home. For shooting, the girl tried on black lace underwear. It can be seen that the set is decorated with a long transparent skirt.

In addition, in the photo you can see that Nicholls pulled her hair back and put it in a bun.

Earlier, Isabelle Nicholls shared a series of shots in which she poses against the backdrop of trees and a wooden fence. Then the girl chose a blue bikini, decorated with strings. At the time of the photo shoot, the model did make-up in nude tones, and put her hair in a bun.