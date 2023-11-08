Plus-size model Ashley Graham attended the opening of a new Swarovski jewelry store in New York wearing a revealing outfit. Publishes the corresponding pictures Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old fashion model came out in a white transparent midi-length dress that hugged her figure. At the same time, the star’s underwear to match the image was visible through the product. The posted photos show that Graham was wearing a bra with elongated cups and a deep neckline, as well as high-waisted panties.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The star complemented her look with makeup in neutral shades. In addition, she tied her hair into small curls into a high ponytail. For footwear, the model chose light-colored heeled sandals.

It is known that the mentioned event was also attended by entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

In April, Ashley Graham became the sexiest woman in the world according to the American version of the men’s magazine Maxim. In an interview with the publication, Graham noted that she does not see anything too sexy in her figure.