Plus-size model Ashley Graham spotted wearing rings and earrings by Russian brand Lili Archive

American plus-size model Ashley Graham was spotted wearing jewelry by the Russian brand Lili Archive. She shared the corresponding series of photos on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The body positivity activist posted photos of herself wearing a blue Miaou mini dress, paired with white wings and Giaborhini sandals. The image of a celebrity was complemented by several rings and earrings by Lili Archive, as well as gold studs. At the same time, the fashion model’s hair was collected in two buns, and bright makeup was applied to her face.

“Voice of an angel,” signed Graham post, which scored more than 64 thousand likes. Fans admired her appearance in the comments under the frames. “I love you”, “Beautiful outfit and you”, “Pretty woman”, “You are wonderful”, “Just a queen”, “The most beautiful,” the subscribers expressed.

In August, Ashley Graham starred in a revealing image seven months after giving birth. The celebrity posted a video on social networks, which depicts a nude with hair collected in a ponytail.