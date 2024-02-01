Plus-size model Ashley Graham shared a video in a revealing image. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 36-year-old fashion model posed in her own dressing room wearing black lace underwear. The celebrity let her hair down and applied makeup in nude shades to her face. In the video, the influencer explained what helped her build a personal brand and launch a successful business.

“It's all about confidence. People wanted to know where I got it from. That’s when I realized that my brand could become a platform of confidence,” Graham said to an audience of millions.

In December, Ashley Graham also posed topless. The star posed, covering her bare chest with her hands. At the same time, she wore nylon tights for the shoot.